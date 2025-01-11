Trailer filled with construction equipment stolen in Chester County

BIRMINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man in Chester County police after someone stole his trailer filled with construction equipment.

Surveillance video shows the suspect driving away with the trailer attached to a truck early Monday morning.

"They were slick," said Anthony Peabody.

Peabody says his construction trailer was stolen from right under his nose on the 1100 block of Brintons Bridge Road in Birmingham Township.

"It definitely makes you feel violated and, you know, just sickening because my entire company was inside that trailer. Every tool I've ever owned. And as a contractor, I don't even own a tape measure anymore because everything I have is in there," said Peabody.

Anthony says he immediately called police when he saw his trailer was gone.

"The police went on a system that tracks tags and as far as we know we think they switched out my tags," said Peabody.

He's shared the photos of the trailer with us. He says it's worth around $15,000, and the contents inside are around $20,000.

"The fact that they worked that hard climbing through bushes and doing these things at 3a.m. If they worked that hard at a regular job, they would probably be pretty successful," said Peabody.

He says he has a message if the thieves are watching.

"Just to know that that's on their conscience, just take things that don't belong to them is sickening. And for them to be that evil, they need to look in the mirror at themselves and reevaluate their own lives," said Peabody.

Birmingham police say they are continuing to investigate the theft.