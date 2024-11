Black Friday 2024: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.

PENNSYLVANIA

EXTON SQUARE

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 9am - 8pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

KING OF PRUSSIA

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

LEHIGH VALLEY MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

OXFORD VALLEY MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

PHILADELPHIA MILLS MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 8am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

PHILADELPHIA PREMIUM OUTLETS

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 10am to 7pm

PLYMOUTH MEETING MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 8am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

SPRINGFIELD MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 8am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

WILLOW GROVE PARK MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 7am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

NEW JERSEY

CHERRY HILL MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 7am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday 11am to 6pm

DEPTFORD MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 7am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 7pm

GLOUCESTER PREMIUM OUTLETS

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 7pm

HAMILTON MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

MOORESTOWN MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 8am to 9pm

Saturday: 10 am to 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

QUAKER BRIDGE MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 7pm

DELAWARE

CHRISTIANA MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 8am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm