Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on toys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Black Friday is a week away and we're getting the inside scoop on some deep discounts on holiday toys.

We wrap up our Week of Toys, with our toy insider, who is revealing some hot items at a fraction of the cost. If your kids love Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, they'll love these plush toys that you can get for under $10 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Next up, the Symphony Musical Toy Orchestra is really cool and interactive for the little learners. It retails for $75 but that price will be slashed by 17 percent from November 21st to December 2nd on Amazon.

Honey Bee Acres makes a large "Buzzby Farmhouse" retails for $60 but will be 50 percent off at Walmart.

Drone lovers will swoon over the Sky Viper Nova light.

"We have a one-touch stunt button. It's really easy to control this, auto launch, auto landing and really fun so beginners will love it and expert fliers will love it," said Laurie Schacht, the Toy Insider.

Inspired by the movie Godzilla vs. Kong, now you can have them duel at home. The Godzilla actually has smoke coming from its mouth!

Batmobile is getting a makeover as it transforms into a bat cave. It's 50 percent off at Target on Black Friday for only $29.99.