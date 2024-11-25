Retro toys getting a modern twist for the holidays

We're helping you with your holiday wish lists, especially if you're not really sure which toys to get for your kids, tweens and even teens!

The Toy Insider is taking us back to the 80s and 90s with some fun retro toys that now have a new twist.

The Power Saber is the world's first automatic lightsaber and is so cool! You can find it in-store or online for around $50.

Some other retro favorites include the Magna Doodle, where you write, swipe and erase instantly.

Transformers were recently inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame, and now you can get the Power Flip Optimus Prime character which transforms into four different modes. It's about $40.

The always popular Spirograph is great for kids of all ages, but the new one is Bluey-themed.

There is also an interesting, yet modern mashup on two classic games: Monopoly and Scrabble.

"Your board on the outside is Monopoly, on the inside is Scrabble and the way you get around this board is building words. The way you get property is by building words on the property," said the Toy Insider, Laurie Schacht. It's available for about $20.