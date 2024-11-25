Hottest holiday toys for under $20

Shopping doesn't have to put you in debt this season, with toy makers creating all sorts of fun items for under $20!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're counting down to Christmas and helping you get your shopping list together.

From babies to big kids, we're catching up with our Toy Insider about this year's most popular toys for every budget.

Bebe Fuerte makes a cute Baby Barbell, that's perfect for those "mommy and me" workouts. It's an interactive toy with lights and sounds that help babies with counting.

For kids 3 and up, Mini Brands makes these cute little gardens. They can make small terrariums, floral designs, and other fun stuff all for just eight bucks. It's a great stocker stuffer too!

Bluey is still all the rage and the walkie-talkies will keep your little ones busy for hours. They retail for $19.99.

Move over Playdo and Slime, Butter Cloudz is becoming a favorite.

"They're not sticky, they don't dry out, they are awesome to pull and play with," said Toy Insider, Laurie Schacht. "What I love the best this is a great stress buster and not just for the kids by the way."

A bucket of Butter Cloudz goes for $8.99. For girls 7 and up, XOX Kweenies figurines are hot this year and comes with a nice display case to collect them all. They retail for $9.99.