Multiple people killed in fiery Egg Harbor Township, NJ crash: Police

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple fatalities were reported after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in South Jersey.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.

The view from Chopper 6 showed at least three vehicles involved, including one that went up in flames.

Egg Harbor Township police confirmed multiple people died in the wreck, but no further information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions at this time.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic