Good Samaritan recalls fiery South Jersey crash that left pregnant woman, 1 other dead

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people, including a pregnant woman, are dead after a multi-vehicle crash happened in South Jersey on Friday night.

Multiple people were left injured after the fiery crash, but many were saved thanks to the quick work of good Samaritans at the scene.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 8000 block of the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.

According to police, a 2017 silver Nissan Sentra was driving westbound on the Black Horse Pike when it unexpectedly entered the eastbound lanes.

Multiple people killed in fiery Egg Harbor Township, NJ crash: Police

Officers say the driver was traveling in the wrong direction.

The silver Nissan then reportedly collided head-on with a 2018 Kia Forte. The Kia was then pushed backward into a 2020 red Nissan Sentra, police say.

Authorities also said a fourth vehicle -- a 2019 silver Toyota Yaris -- was struck by debris thrown from one of the vehicles.

Police say the head-on collision caused the silver Nissan to catch fire.

Multiple motorists and witnesses stopped to assist the occupants out of the burning vehicle.

Good Samaritans, one being Lisa Bonanno, dragged people out of the car before it was engulfed in flames.

"It was chaotic. No one was sure what to do," Bonanno recalled.

She says she's thankful for the others who stepped in with her to help people get to safety. Bonanno also recalled how terrifying the flames were up close.

"There were some men that were there. They were the real heroes, they really pulled. They got everyone out. They had trouble getting the last one out so what I did was I tried to move them away from the car. It was going to blow," Bonanno said.

Authorities announced Saturday that two people died in the crash.

One of the victims was identified as 21-year-old Escarlin Suriel of Atlantic City, who was the driver of the Kia Forte. Action News spoke with Suriel's family on Saturday, who said she was eight months pregnant with her second child.

Suriel's husband, who was also a passenger in the Kia -- 27-year-old Francisco Nin -- was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

Police identified the second victim as 22-year-old Gabriella Constrantino, who was a passenger in the silver Nissan.

According to investigators, two juvenile passengers in the silver Nissan were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Another passenger, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A man who stepped in to help the passengers of the silver Nissan was also taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Two occupants of the red Nissan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.