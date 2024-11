This black labrador retriever has taken his talented nose to the Bucks County Sheriff's Office

The Bucks County Sheriff's Office is home to an energetic black labrador retriever named "Zeke."

K9 Zeke takes his talents to the Bucks County Sheriff's Office

K9 Zeke takes his talents to the Bucks County Sheriff's Office The Bucks County Sheriff's Office is home to an energetic black labrador retriever named "Zeke."

K9 Zeke takes his talents to the Bucks County Sheriff's Office The Bucks County Sheriff's Office is home to an energetic black labrador retriever named "Zeke."

K9 Zeke takes his talents to the Bucks County Sheriff's Office The Bucks County Sheriff's Office is home to an energetic black labrador retriever named "Zeke."

DOLYESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An energetic black labrador retriever named Zeke has taken his talented nose to the Bucks County Sheriff's Office.

There, he and his handler, Christina Brewerton, make up some of the first members of their K9 Unit.

After Zeke was recovered from animal cruelty and malnourishment, Deputy Christina Brewerton finds him to be a treat to work with.

For more information, check out their website.