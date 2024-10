The Blackwood Pumpkin Festival sets the stage for performers to tune their talents

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Blackwood Pumpkin Festival gave community members something to sing for.

The event supports a local non-profit called "Mainstage Center for the Arts."

Their programs provide children and young adults a stage to tune their talents.

