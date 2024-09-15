Board president Wasim Muhammad resigns from Camden City School District amid controversy

The new school year is kicking off amid controversy in the Camden City School District.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- District advisory board president Wasim Muhammad with the Camden City School District in South Jersey resigned last week.

It came after weeks of Superintendent Katrina McCombs calling for him to step down.

Action News obtained Muhammad's resignation letter, which read:

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to say that I will be stepping down from the Camden School District as the President of the School Advisory Board. I will no longer serve in my capacity on the board or as its leader. I think it bears repeating that after my long journey through the legal system, I was found innocent of the egregious allegations made against me and exonerated by a jury of my peers. Nevertheless, even with that exoneration in a court of law, I believe I have become a distraction through the blatant misinformation that has been spread by a small group of critics. I believe that my presence is shifting the spotlight away from the incredibly important objectives of educating our students and improving the outcomes for the children in the school district. Moving forward, I will continue to serve our city as a resident and continue to do the hard work of enhancing our neighborhoods as a member of the clergy and as a civic leader. In the future, my title may change, but that will never put out the fire I have for lifting up members of my community and working to make the city a better place to live."

The district recently reached a $2 million settlement to resolve allegations that Muhammad sexually assaulted a former student 30 years ago.

While the statute of limitations had passed for criminal charges, a civil jury found Muhammad and the school district liable for permitting "a sexually hostile educational environment, among other issues."

Muhammad was not found civilly guilty of sexual assault. He has denied any wrongdoing.

His attorney previously told Action News that Muhammad planned to stay in his position through the end of his term, which is up in 2027.