Superintendent of Camden, NJ schools calls on board president Wasim Muhammad to resign

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The new school year is kicking off amid controversy in the Camden City School District.

On Thursday, Superintendent Katrina McCombs called for the resignation of the district advisory board president Wasim Muhammad.

"Our number one laser-light focus and top priority is focusing in on our young people. Our motto is that we put students first and that's exactly what we're doing," McCombs said when she was asked about the issue at a back-to-school event on Friday.

Kevin Dehmer, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Education, echoed her calls.

"Superintendent McCombs is making an appeal that is reflective of the needs, priorities, and values of their community and that serves the best interests of the students, parents, and educators of Camden City School District," Dehmer said.

The district recently reached a $2 million settlement to resolve allegations that Muhammad sexually assaulted a former student 30 years ago.

While the statute of limitations has passed for criminal charges, a civil jury found Muhammad and the school district liable for permitting "a sexually hostile educational environment, among other issues."

Muhammad was not found civilly guilty of sexual assault. He has denied any wrongdoing.

At the board's most recent meeting last month, parents called for him to step down.

We spoke to parents Friday who are concerned that he's still in office.

"If he did something he should be held accountable for it. I'm held accountable for all the things I do," said father Vincent Maddox.

"If everybody's asking for him to resign he should resign. For the safety of our kids," said mother Angelica Castillo.

We reached out to Muhammed and his attorney. We did not hear back Friday.

His attorney previously told Action News he plans to stay in his position through the end of his term, which is up in 2027.