Movie stars spotted in Cape May, NJ filming Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's lights, camera, action in Cape May, New Jersey.

Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning and Edward Norton were among those in town filming the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown."

Multiple Cape May streets have gone back in time, making it look like a scene from the 1960s.

The town is supposed to be Newport, Rhode Island, where Dylan made music history when he played electric guitar at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Coffee Tyme on the Washington Street Mall has been capturing all the excitement this week.

Several celebrities including Edward Norton have stopped by for their caffeine fix.

A release date for the film has not been announced.