Bomb threat prompts 2 Chester County polling locations to extend hours

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bomb threat prompted officials to extend voting until 10 p.m. Tuesday for two polling locations in West Chester, Chester County.

The Chester County Government Services Center on Westtown Road was evacuated after that bomb threat was emailed in, authorities say.

The threat forced two polling places to relocate while officers cleared the area.

Voting hours at West Goshen 275 and West Goshen 285 were extended as a result.

Authorities later cleared the area and found no credible threats.

Officials say this incident did not impact Chester County's election results. The processing of mail-in ballots took place at a different location and continued throughout the incident, according to local leaders.

The FBI was notified of the incident and is investigating alongside local law enforcement.