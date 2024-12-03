Book your next vacation and grab a deal on Travel Tuesday

It's not only Giving Tuesday, it's also Travel Tuesday when hotels, airlines, and others try to cash in on holiday spending by offering their own deals post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The season of giving has also turned into the season of spending and saving. You can get deals on everything travel-related, from vacation packages and tours to hotels and flights.

"There are promotions to be had," said Katy Nastro of Going.com.

At last check, American Airlines was offering one-way flights from Philadelphia to Orlando for $85 and round-trip flights from Philadelphia to various destinations in Europe for under $500.

"We're seeing deals like $451 to Dublin, that's round trip, as well as to Madrid for $482," said Nastro.

If you're more interested in a beach vacation:

"We're seeing San Juan from Philadelphia down to that area for $191 round trip," said Nastro.

Southwest Airlines is offering flights up to 30-percent off. Just use the code CYERSALE through Thursday (12/5).

But a warning:

"There are likely going to be a lot of restrictions to them, namely dates. They're only across select dates," said Nastro.

Many deals require you to fly or stay before spring or summer and the low rates being offered don't include taxes and fees.

"Those are always going to be full price," said Nastro.

For instance, Spirit Airlines, which recently declared bankruptcy, is offering a whopping 80 percent off base fares but you have to travel from December 10 through February 26. Travel is restricted to Tuesdays and Wednesdays and there are blackout dates within that winter window.

So if you don't find a travel deal today that fits into your 2025 schedule, experts say not to worry.

"We're going into what we consider the low period in travel. January and February are considered an off-peak season. And so if you are looking for a quick getaway, it's likely you're going to find a great deal beyond travel Tuesday for that time period," said Nastro.

Also, be aware that many of the deals are non-refundable, but if you book directly through an airline like American, you can cancel for a full refund within 24 hours.