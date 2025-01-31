Brandon Graham attends charity event as possible Super Bowl return looms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The inaugural "Birds Give Back" hosted by "Philly Sports Trips" took place Thursday evening at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia.

"Two of the charities that we really love and are near and dear to our hearts are Make-A-Wish Foundation and Eagles Autism Foundation. So this event is going to be raising money for both organizations, and it just happens to be that we're going to the Super Bowl next week," said Philly Sports Trips President Vince Rizzuto.

Fans enjoyed a silent auction, a raffle for Super Bowl tickets, good food, the company of other die-hard Eagles fans and more.

"We're going to the Super Bowl! We've done this before and we're going to win!" said Anna Mars of Williamstown, NJ.

Tony Diluca of Ardmore added," I got my tickets, I got a whole group of us, eight of us are going, I cannot wait!"

Former and current Eagles players, like Brandon Graham, talked with fans and posed for pictures. Other special appearances included Hollis Thomas, Todd Herremans, and Irving Fryar.

With Super Bowl Sunday just over a week away and Graham cleared to practice after being on the injured reserve list since November, he addressed questions about whether he'll play next Sunday.

"We're taking it day by day. I'm glad the window is open. If I'm not ready, I'm not going to do it, but I feel good. I feel like I'm ready, but it's a day-to-day thing," Graham said.

Graham also said he was happy to lend a hand to "Birds Gives Back" as giving back is important to him.

Fans all over are excited for a potentially huge moment in Philadelphia sports history. The Eagles will practice Friday and Saturday before heading to New Orleans.

"Chiefs, I would watch out because we're coming for ya," said Jamie Pagliei of Ridley Park, also known as the Philly Sports Guy.

All proceeds from the event were donated to charity.