Montco man charged with raping 10-month-old boy, disseminating child porn

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man from Horsham, Montgomery County, is facing multiple felony charges Thursday night, including rape of a child.

Police arrested 24-year-old Brian Groo after a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children on Wednesday.

The agency said two videos of apparent child sexual abuse, including a video of the sexual abuse of an infant boy, had been uploaded on the messaging platform 'Kik.'

Investigators say they traced the username "Zenshadowsol" and the IP address to Groo's home, where they found a hidden cell phone with material allegedly associated with the cyber tip. The video involving the infant boy was determined to be of a 10-month-old baby that the defendant had access to, investigators said.

Groo is being charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-child, disseminate photo/fllm of child sex acts and other charges.

He's being held on $2 million bail.