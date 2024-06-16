2 injured after being shot inside car in Philadelphia; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a shooting broke out in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It happened on the 1200 block of Bridge Street around 9:45 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found a man and woman who had been shot in a car.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and the woman suffered a graze wound, investigators say.

Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Investigators have not made any arrests in this incident. There is no word yet on what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police.

