Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia honors 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of the best in the broadcasting business were celebrated Friday night.

The annual Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame took place at the Hilton in Wynnefield Heights.

Among the nine Hall of Fame inductees was 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica.

His career in broadcasting spans more than four decades, with more than 25 years here at 6abc.

"I'm delighted that they are recognizing our team and the success we've had. It's an honor to lead 6abc and to be a part of this evening," said Prazenica.

"He's been a fearless leader here for decades. He's a wonderful mentor for everyone. He cares about Channel 6 more than anybody I've ever met. He lives and breathes it and wants the best for Philadelphia," said Vice President of News Tom Davis.

Also among the inductees was the former Senior Vice President and General Manager of WPHL 17 Vince Giannini.