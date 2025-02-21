24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Bryce Harper gets Phillie Phanatic tattoo

ByJennifer Heller WPVI logo
Friday, February 21, 2025 12:35PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bryce Harper will be sporting some new ink this season.

Fans have seen his Phillie Phanatic bat, headband and cleats.

Now the Phillies slugger has a tattoo of the iconic mascot.

Hannah Matthews, a tattoo artist based in the Salt Lake City, Utah area posted photos of the tattoo session.

She wrote on TikTok, "I'll never know why I got this opportunity of a lifetime- but I could not be more grateful to Bryce for asking me to do this Phillies phanatic piece!!"

The baseball star responded, "Thank you for making my vision come true:)"

Phillies Spring Training games begin Saturday.

Opening Day is March 27th against the Nationals in Washington.

