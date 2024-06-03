Burglar caught on video breaking into church in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are hoping you can help them identify a man wanted for breaking into a house of worship in the city's Olney neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the burglar forcing his way into the back door of St. Helena's Parish Church on the 6100 block of North 5th Street.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 21.

Investigators say the suspect then disconnected the cameras and took a number of items from inside the church.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to contact police.