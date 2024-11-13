Bus, tractor-trailer involved in crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Runnemede

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer along the NJ Turnpike in Runnemede on Wednesday.

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene of a crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike in Runnemede, Camden County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of Interchange 3 around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The bus appears to have been hit from behind by the tractor-trailer.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of police, firefighters and medics on the scene.

Traffic is getting by the scene on the shoulder.

