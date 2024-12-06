'Butkus' look-alike took center stage as Philadelphia's RockyFest continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- RockyFest continued Thursday night with an event honoring the iconic Philadelphia character's bond with his four-legged best friend.

Fans of the film franchise were invited to a pet-friendly happy hour at Cherry Street Pier.

It included a photo booth with a bullmastiff, similar to 'Butkus,' Sylvester Stallone's on-and-off screen pal.

The Philadelphia Film Center will host a Rocky movie marathon Friday and Saturday to wrap up RockyFest.

For more RockyFest details, head to VisitPhilly.com.