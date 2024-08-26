Bystander shot, killed trying to break up argument in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an innocent bystander was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section as she tried to break up an argument that escalated into gunfire.

Investigators say they watched it play out on city-owned surveillance footage and saw the woman get between two people who were fighting, but she was shot and killed in the process.

"It appears the person who was struck by gunfire was an unintended target who was attempting to either mediate or break up the fight between the shooter and another person, who it looks like the shooter was attempting to fire at," said DF Pace, with the Philadelphia 'police Department.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight in front of a convenience store along the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue, not far from A Street.

Action News is told a number of people were in front of the store and at some point, an argument broke out. That's when investigators say the victim, believed to be in her late 30s, tried to break up the fight but was fatally shot.

Right now, homicide detectives are checking for more surveillance footage as they search for the shooter.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.