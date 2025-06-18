7 California men charged in largest jewelry heist in U.S. history after $100M theft

Several suspects have been charged after allegedly stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a Brink's truck, the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history.

Several suspects have been charged after allegedly stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a Brink's truck, the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history.

Several suspects have been charged after allegedly stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a Brink's truck, the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history.

Several suspects have been charged after allegedly stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a Brink's truck, the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history.

LOS ANGELES -- Seven men have been charged in connection with the theft of millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a Brink's semi-truck at a Lebec, California, rest stop in 2022, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Stolen were $100 million worth of gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and luxury watches that were being transported from an international jewelry show near San Francisco, in what is considered by the DOJ to be the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history.

The DOJ said the following seven suspects have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate and foreign shipment and theft from interstate and foreign shipment:

Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado, 31, of Pasadena

Jazael Padilla Resto, a.k.a. "Ricardo Noel Moya," "Ricardo Barbosa," and "Alberto Javier Loza Chamorro," 36, of Boyle Heights and currently an inmate in Arizona state prison

Pablo Raul Lugo Larroig, a.k.a. "Walter Loza," 41, of Rialto

Victor Hugo Valencia Solorzano, 60, of the Rampart Village neighborhood of Los Angeles

Jorge Enrique Alban, 33, of South Los Angeles

Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores, 42, of Upland

Eduardo Macias Ibarra, 36, of the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles

Mestanza, Padilla, Lugo, Valencia, and Alban are also charged with two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and interference with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act), as well as additional counts of theft from interstate and foreign shipment, according to the Department of Justice.

On July 10, 2022, several of the suspects scouted the Brinks truck leaving an international jewelry show in San Mateo, California, with 73 bags containing millions of dollars of jewelry, the DOJ said. The suspects then followed the truck for about 300 miles to Lebec. While the truck was stopped there, authorities said Mestanza, Padilla, Lugo, Valencia, Presilla, Macias, and other co-conspirators stole 24 bags from the Brinks truck.

RELATED | Bodycam video shows moments after millions in jewelry stolen from Brink's truck in Lebec

The DOJ said Mestanza, Padilla, Lugo, and Valencia are also alleged to have stolen $240,573 worth of Samsung electronics from an interstate cargo shipment in Ontario on March 2, 2022. Those same suspects, and Alban, allegedly then robbed a box truck driver of $57,377 worth of Apple AirTags.

Then, on May 25, 2022, the suspects allegedly attempted to steal from one truck at a Fontana rest stop using a crowbar to break in, the DOJ said. Shortly after, the same defendants successfully stole approximately $14,081 worth of Samsung electronics from another interstate shipment in Fontana, according to officials.

If convicted, Mestanza, Padilla, Lugo, Valencia, and Alban would face maximum sentences of 20 years in federal prison for each robbery charge, and all defendants would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the theft conspiracy charge and 10 years in federal prison for each theft charge.