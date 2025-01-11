'Calling All Girl Bosses' program inspires future female leaders in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mahogani Thomas became a Girl Scout just like her mother and grandmother.

She is just one of the participants in the program, 'Calling All Girl Bosses,' developed by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

In the program, girls learn the skills to identify an issue in the community and develop a 'Take Action' project to help solve it.

Today's 'Power of Mentors' workshop took place at the Old Pine Community Center and invited female mentors from PECO, Exelon, Mayo Clinic, Journey On, and more to share their wisdom.

'Calling All Girl Bosses' is open to all girls in grades 6-12 who live in Philadelphia, attend school in Philadelphia, or are part of a Philadelphia Girl Scout Troop. You do not need to be a Girl Scout to sign up.

Registration is typically in the fall. The program runs through the new year and into May, when participants present their Take Action project.

Watch the video above to see the program in action.

To learn more information, visit the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania website.

