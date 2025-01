Camden County crime rates hits 55-year low, officials say

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (WPVI) -- The crime rate in the City of Camden is now at a 55-year low and leaders are gathering Tuesday to outline the significant progress.

City officials say from 2023 to 2024, homicides were down 43% in the city. Violent crime was also reduced by 17% and shootings dropped by 36%. Overall, crime was down 8%.

Criminal activity has been steadily falling since the city police department was dissolved and restructured as the Camden County Police Department in 2013.