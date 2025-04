things to do in philadelphia

Cast your vote on where you'd like to see the Philadelphia Portal

There are two options. It can either stay at its current spot in Love Park, or be moved to the City Hall courtyard.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can have a say in where officials will move Philadelphia's Portal art installation.

The project's director made the announcement Thursday.

The Portal was turned back on last week after several incidents of vandalism.

To vote on the new, permanent location, visit voteportals.org.