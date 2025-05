Cape May County Zoo welcomes new Howler Monkey named Diego

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Cape May County Park and Zoo is introducing its newest resident: a 6-year-old male Black Howler Monkey named Diego.

Diego came from a zoo in Ohio to be a companion for Cape May's female Howler Monkey, AJ.

Black Howler Monkeys are native to South America.

The adult males have black fur, while the females have golden fur.

Howler Monkeys are known for their loud, territorial "howl" that can be heard miles away.