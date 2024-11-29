Car collides with SUV following police chase in Bucks County

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Bucks County after a vehicle that was being pursued by police crashed into an SUV on Thanksgiving night.

Police in Lower Makefield tell ABC News that the incident started when officers were investigating a suspicious car in the Polo Run development.

A chase ensued but police say it was called off in Yardley Borough. Other areas then picked up the pursuit, according to investigators.

At some point, the vehicle collided with an SUV that was traveling at a slow speed near the 200 block of East Trenton Ave. in Morrisville, police said.

Police said seven people were inside the SUV but did not need to be hospitalized.

The driver involved in the pursuit suffered a head wound that required stitches.

Further details on the crash were not immediately released.