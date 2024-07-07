No injuries reported after car smashes into Wendy's in Delaware County

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A vehicle slammed into a Wendy's restaurant in Delaware County on Saturday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the location on Walnut Street in Upper Darby.

When fire and police departments arrived on the scene, the entire front window was destroyed. A car was also seen inside the Wendy's.

The Action Cam caught some of the damage on video.

According to authorities, no one was injured as a result of the crash. Police have not yet said what led to the collision.

There's also no word yet on whether charges will be filed.