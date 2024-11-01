Car fire spreads to brush on the side of the Schuylkill Expressway

The Schuylkill Expressway is back open Friday morning, after an intense car fire shut down eastbound lanes Thursday night.

Car fire spreads to brush on the side of the Schuylkill Expressway

Car fire spreads to brush on the side of the Schuylkill Expressway The Schuylkill Expressway is back open Friday morning, after an intense car fire shut down eastbound lanes Thursday night.

Car fire spreads to brush on the side of the Schuylkill Expressway The Schuylkill Expressway is back open Friday morning, after an intense car fire shut down eastbound lanes Thursday night.

Car fire spreads to brush on the side of the Schuylkill Expressway The Schuylkill Expressway is back open Friday morning, after an intense car fire shut down eastbound lanes Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Schuylkill Expressway is back open after an intense car fire shut down eastbound lanes Thursday night.

Chopper 6 first flew over the scene near the Montgomery Drive exit in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park just after 7:30 p.m.

Flames spread from the car to some brush on the side of the highway.

Luckily, crews did not report any injuries.

The area drought has lasted more than a month. That, combined with summer-like heat, continues to fuel brush fires on both sides of the Delaware River.

RELATED: Customers of Aqua in Pennsylvania and New Jersey asked to conserve water

Three other brush fires have recently ignited in the region.

One blaze broke out near Bucks County Community College's Bristol campus. It has since been continued.

Firefighters have reached 90% containment on another fire in Evesham Township, Burlington County.

Crews in South Jersey are battling a 100-acre wildfire in Downe Twp., Cumberland County. That fire is 0% contained, but the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says crews are using a backfire operation to help contain the flames.

Fire officials hope everyone will adhere to all burn ban restrictions.

