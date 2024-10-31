Firefighters battling brush fire off Rt. 413 in Bucks Co. amid severe dry spell in region

The current severe dry spell is causing conditions that make it easy for flames to spread.

Firefighters battling brush fire off Rt. 413 in Bucks Co. amid severe dry spell in region

Firefighters battling brush fire off Rt. 413 in Bucks Co. amid severe dry spell in region The current severe dry spell is causing conditions that make it easy for flames to spread.

Firefighters battling brush fire off Rt. 413 in Bucks Co. amid severe dry spell in region The current severe dry spell is causing conditions that make it easy for flames to spread.

Firefighters battling brush fire off Rt. 413 in Bucks Co. amid severe dry spell in region The current severe dry spell is causing conditions that make it easy for flames to spread.

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews are responding to a brush fire burning in Bucks County.

The Action Cam was on the scene early Thursday morning behind the Bucks County Community College Epstein campus off Route 413 in Bristol Township.

Officials were first notified of that fire around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

RELATED: Large portion of Delaware Valley faces moderate or severe drought

The current severe dry spell is causing conditions that make it easy for flames to spread.

The exact size of that fire is not yet known.

A brush fire also sparked in Evesham Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday amid the drought.

That fire is burning in the area of Sycamore Avenue in Burlington County.

RELATED: Customers of Aqua in Pennsylvania and New Jersey asked to conserve water

Residents were warned that they may smell smoke while crews battle the flames.