EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service was battling a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon in Burlington County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Evesham Township.

The fire is burning in the area of Sycamore Avenue.

Despite some neighborhoods in the area, authorities say there are no evacuation orders at this time.

Residents were warned that they may smell smoke while crews battle the flames.