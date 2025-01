Car slams into barber shop in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a car slammed into a barber shop in South Philadelphia.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday at 7th and Bigler streets.

Chopper 6 was overhead after the vehicle slammed into the side of the business.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.