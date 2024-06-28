Rappers to perform free concert at record clearing, men's health clinic event in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An event this weekend will help people get their criminal records cleared while enjoying some fun with the family and an outdoor concert.

Rappers Cassidy and Styles P will put on an electrifying performance - all for free.

The Elevation Project, which focuses on re-entry for men, is hosting the Run it Back Clean Slate Record Clearing Clinic and Men's Health Fair in West Philly.

Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, or PLSE, will be offering free legal advice for people with a criminal record in Pennsylvania.

"We will have a closed off tent so you will go inside the tent and meet with the attorneys. The attorneys are from Pulse, so at Pulse they work on expungements, sealings and pardons," said Latrista Webb, founder and executive director of The Elevation Project.

The attorneys are there to help people with non-violent convictions like drug charges or theft, for example.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at 49th and Parkside in Fairmount Park on Saturday, June 29th but you must get there before 2:30pm if you want legal advice.

Bring the whole family because there will be plenty of food, music and activities for kids too.

"Your child will be able to go off and get their face painted, do the bouncy houses all of those things or free. We will also have free BBQ, so if you're out here waiting you will be able to eat while you're waiting," said Webb.

You don't have to have a record to attend the event. Stick around for the concert with Philly lyricist, Cassidy and Styles P from the LOX.

For more information on the Elevation Project, visit WeElevate215.org.