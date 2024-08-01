Cat who fell from 7th-floor window gets second chance

A couple from Ukraine found a new home in Philadelphia, and a 1-year-old cat has found a new home with them. But an accident left their cat fighting for its life.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Denis Babaiev and Victoria Osypova are originally from Ukraine. Together, they left their country to pursue life in America. And they brought along their cat, 'Snickers.'

Once settling down in West Philadelphia, they got married and adopted another cat named, 'Monroe.'

Unfortunately, a few weeks ago, Monroe went missing. After several hours, the couple found her badly injured. They determined she had escaped from their 7th-story window and fallen onto a 2nd-story balcony.

The veterinary team at Philadelphia Animal Specialty & Emergency (PASE) was quick to provide Monroe with the care she needed. And after a long fight, she is finally on the road to recovery.

Watch the video above to hear the story in their own words.

To learn more about PASE, visit their website.

