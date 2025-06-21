Caution advised outdoors across Philly region as heat wave approaches

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Organizers are gearing up for the Manayunk Arts Festival this weekend. Thousands of people are expected to fill Main Street under the summer sun.

"It's one of the best days of the year for us here in Manayunk; we look forward to it all year long," said Manayunk Development Corporation President Chris Maguire.

"We've got photographers, we've got painters, we've got people who draw, we've got sculptors, we've got furniture-makers. It's kind of a lot of everything for just about anyone," he added.

The event comes just as summer officially begins and a heat wave is forecast in the coming days.

"People should come hydrated. I would recommend bringing water bottles. It'll be a pretty good time no matter what the sun decides to do," Maguire said.

On Friday, people in the area were trying to stay cool. Action News spoke with a couple as they ate ice cream. They'd walked to Manayunk all the way from South Philadelphia.

"Today was the coolest day of the next five. We figured even it was hot, it's a little cooler than it's going to be tomorrow," said Bart Everts.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has declared a heat health Emergency starting Sunday, June 22, through Wednesday, June 25. https://www.phila.gov/2025-06-20-health-department-declares-heat-health-emergency-sunday-june-22-through-wednesday-june-25-2025/ This activates the city's emergency heat programs as temperatures could reach 100 degrees in that time frame, and heat indices could be higher.

"The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people - especially our elderly neighbors and family members - are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat," said Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson in City of Philadelphia Health Department press release.

Nelson went on to say, "The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day. As always, we encourage Philadelphians to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they're safe and don't need assistance."

On the first days of the Chinese Lantern Festival, which runs all summer, officials said safety is top of mind.

"We always have EMS here at the square, even on the regular days, but we have EMS just for everyone's safety precautions. There's lots of water available for people to have, people can bring their own water into the festival if they want to, and we're just looking forward to seeing everyone," said Historic Philadelphia President & CEO Amy Needle.

"Franklin Square is an amusement oasis. We do have lots of trees. In the evening, you can stand by the fountain. There's usually a nice mess that blows your way, and as the night gets on, it's a little bit cooler here and it just always feels a little bit cooler here in the Square," Needle added.

The city says if the forecast worsens, the heat health emergency could be extended, but again, for now, it's in effect Sunday through Wednesday.