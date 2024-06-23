1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia

A 36-year-old inside the Chevy was ejected, and died at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead, and another hurt in a chain-reaction crash in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of a stolen Honda struck a Chevy, which spun out and hit a third vehicle.

Officers were already in the area, responding to reports of a large party at a nearby Airbnb.

A 36-year-old inside the Chevy was ejected, and died at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Honda ran off.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police.