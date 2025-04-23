Celebrate Earth Day with eco-friendly toys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're celebrating Earth Day with all things green, and this year's theme is "Our Power, Our Planet".

It calls for everyone to do their part and we're getting our littlest people involved with some earth day friendly toys.

Often times, we buy toys for our kids and end up throwing away so much plastic and waste. A lot of toymakers have heard your complaints and concerns and are going green.

Action News caught up with the Senior Editor of the Toy Insider with some of the newest, hottest eco-friendly toys out there right now. Melissa and Doug makes this new collection of building blocks for preschoolers called Blockables.

They're FSC certified so all the wood and materials are sustainable.

For all those adventurous explorers, bug lovers and critter curious, the Wow in the World Kids Binoculars and Nature Explorer Set comes with a real working compass and an activity book.

Fisher Price now makes a wooden picnic basket set with 31 pieces; all made with wood and sustainable materials. It comes with plates, cups, cutlery and play food. For sensory learners, Play-Doh Blooming Flowers playset is a colorful and creative toy with a fun blooming surprise.

"You've got this nice little garden tote, you've got your tools here, the shears, little trowel here, you get all kinds of colors of Play-doh," said James Zahn, Senior Editor of the Toy Insider.

All of these toys are eco-friendly and can be found for under $40.