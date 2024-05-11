  • Full Story
Man stabbed during altercation on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Center City

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, May 11, 2024 1:13AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Walnut-Locust Station in Center City.

According to SEPTA police, the victim was stabbed in the forearm during an altercation.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

