Man stabbed during altercation on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Walnut-Locust Station in Center City.
According to SEPTA police, the victim was stabbed in the forearm during an altercation.
The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker