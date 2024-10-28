'Charity Crossing': Delaware man's nonprofit donates countless goods to community

Originally from India, Jay Muthukamatchi and his family created 'Charity Crossing' to distribute countless goods in Delaware and beyond.

GLASGOW, Delaware (WPVI) -- Originally from India, Jay Muthukamatchi saw people both succeed and struggle in his hometown.

When he moved to Delaware and started a family, he wanted to teach his daughters about giving back. And it didn't stop there.

In 2015, Muthukamatchi founded 'Charity Crossing,' a nonprofit which now deploys scores of volunteers to provide donated goods to the community at no cost.

These include everything from phone chargers to socks to household electronics.

Charity Crossing hosts various events throughout the week. Watch the video above to see a recent distribution at Glasgow Regional Park.

The organization requires community support through in-kind and monetary donations. Right now, it is trying to raise funds to acquire a forklift to better manage the workload in their warehouse.

To learn more about Charity Crossing, visit their website.

