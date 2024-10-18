Police search for suspects wanted for burglaries at historic Lynnewood Hall Mansion

The stolen items and damage are estimated at more than $2,000.

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cheltenham Township police are hoping the public can help them identify two males suspected in three burglaries at the historic Lynnewood Hall Mansion in Elkins Park since September 22.

"They're looking for not necessarily to damage the building per se or steal historical artifacts, but they're looking to steal things out of our offices," said site facilities manager Tyler Schumacher.

The stolen items and damage are estimated at more than $2,000.

Schumacher says each burglary has occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

"It's sad because we are a nonprofit so we have to raise everything, all the money that we spend into the building," Schumacher said.

In recent years, the estate was purchased by the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation and will one day be open to the public. A massive restoration effort is underway at the previously abandoned property first built in 1899.

"The goal is here, we want to reopen the house as a community space, cultural center and art museum. We will have some events but that's not going to be our bread and butter. We want to make it a place for the community to gather, to come to appreciate the architecture of Lynnewood Hall, the history," Schumacher said.

"There is not another building of this grandeur, of this scale left in this country that has been abandoned and left in an unrestored state for so many years. So there are so many chances for learning at this site."

The property is more than 30 acres with more than a mile of fence around it, so it's a challenge to capture the suspects.

"Myself and police were on the property the third time and unfortunately they still got away. That night we did see them hop the fence, so we know where they are likely entering from," said Schumacher.

The males appear to enter and exit the property in the area of Spring Ave and Dixon Lane, police said.

Before the estate was purchased by the nonprofit, trespassers and urban explorers weren't uncommon, but Schumacher says that stopped after they took over the property. He characterizes these most recent events as criminal activity.

"There's one thing that we need people to know: Lynnewood Hall is no longer abandoned. It is currently owned by a nonprofit, there are people that work there every day and we have a robust security system," Schumacher said.

If have any information about the burglaries, contact Cheltenham Township police.