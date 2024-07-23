Firefighters battle another blaze at same Chester County home

Due to known structural issues, officials determined not to enter the property.

EASTTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Chester County District Attorney and fire marshal are investigating a second fire at the same home in Easttown Township.

Chopper 6 was overhead Tuesday as crews worked to contain the flames along Leopard and Sugartown roads.

The call came in at 10:45 a.m. as flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

IMAGE: Chopper 6 overhead on July 23, 2024, as crews battled a house fire along Leopard and Sugartown roads.

Due to known structural issues, officials determined not to enter the property.

There were no first responder injuries reported. However, one person was transported with minor injuries to Paoli Hospital.

Sugartown Road will remain closed between Leopard and Lenape roads over the next several hours.

This is the second major fire at the property in recent months.

Back on May 1, another fire broke out at the residence.

In the incident, a passerby was driving by, saw flames coming out of the windows, and called 911.

The fire reached two alarms before it was brought under control. No injuries were reported.

Online records indicate the home was built in the 1900s and last sold in 2016 for nearly $900,000.

The ATF along with local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.