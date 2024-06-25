Chester County lets you try outdoor fun from kayaks to fruit picking all summer long

We are celebrating the official start of summer with a day trip to the countryside and a so many things to do in the Chester County area.

The countryside of Chester County - just outside Philadelphia - opens up outdoor possibilities all summer long.

Northbrook Canoe Company offers trips and self-guided tours along the mild waters of the Brandywine River.

Canoes, kayaks, and tubes are available for safe floats along the waterway.

Finish your excursion with grill snacks or the complete Canoe & Dine experience - with live music, full barbecue dinner by twilight, and s'mores around a bonfire.

At Highland Orchards, acres of farmland open up to visitors for 'pick your own.'

Fruits in season, like cherries and strawberries, are available - along with a farm market, bakery, and kids play area.

Levante Brewing Company hosts a pop-up beer garden at Highland Orchards all season, with their taproom also located in West Chester.

For a way to take history outdoors, try a walking tour at the Chester County History Center.

It focuses on figures and locations in American history that are local to the area.

For an outdoor dining experience, Limoncello West Chester just opened a new patio called The Gardens, with a floral theme - for dining al fresco on Southern Italian specialties.

Northbrook Canoe Company | Facebook | Instagram

1810 Beagle Road, West Chester, PA 19382

610-793-2279

open daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Chester County History Center | Facebook | Instagram

225 N. High Street, West Chester, PA 19380

610-692-4800

open Wednesday through Saturday

Highland Orchards | Facebook | Instagram

1000 Marshallton Thorndale Road, West Chester, PA 19380

610-269-3494

Levante Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram

208 Carter Drive, Suite 2, West Chester, PA 19382

484-202-0622

Beer Garden at Highland Orchards - Saturdays and Sundays

Limoncello West Chester | Instagram | Facebook West Chester | Facebook Chester Springs

9 N. Walnut Street, West Chester, PA 19380

610-436-6230

Happy Hour 4-6pm; closed Monday