Chester County town listed as best small U.S. town to live in

Chester County town listed as best small U.S. town to live in

Chester County town listed as best small U.S. town to live in

Chester County town listed as best small U.S. town to live in

Chester County town listed as best small U.S. town to live in

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A new report by Travel and Leisure Magazine ranks Phoenixville as the best small town to live in America.

"Honestly, it's not a surprise," said Gene Krack, the borough manager.

He said borough leaders have focused on quality of life issues to make it the place it is today.

"People are coming here in droves because we are a very, very walkable community," said Krack. "We're a safe community, and we're affordable. All those things combined make this Phoenixville."

The report did cite the walkability and affordability as key factors in the ranking. It was made with help from real estate experts.

"On the weekends, you see lots of people coming to visit. I think lots of people wish they lived here," said Stephanie Parker, with Keller Williams Real Estate.

Now that the town has the number one ranking, Parker believes more people might want to move here. In fact, since the last census, the population has grown by more than 30%.

Elizabeth Richards moved to town four years ago. Her family has moved 31 times, and this is where they call home.

"Just an easy place to live. That's why we picked it. If we can't be in the big city, at least we can be somewhere you talk out your doo and see a bunch of interesting places," Richards said.

Two other towns in our region made the list: Lambertville, NJ, ranked 4th, and Lewes, Del., ranked 8th.