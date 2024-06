Chester Mayor Stefan Roots delivers State of the City address

The mayor of Chester laid out his vision for the future of the city, addressing many of the challenges Chester is facing.

The mayor of Chester laid out his vision for the future of the city, addressing many of the challenges Chester is facing.

The mayor of Chester laid out his vision for the future of the city, addressing many of the challenges Chester is facing.

The mayor of Chester laid out his vision for the future of the city, addressing many of the challenges Chester is facing.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The mayor of Chester is laying out his vision for the future of the city.

Mayor Stefan Roots delivered his State of the City address Tuesday morning at Widener University.

Roots offered a hope-filled vision for Chester while also addressing the many challenges the city is facing, including the city's bankruptcy, efforts to build a better team to manage the city, and providing quality services to residents.