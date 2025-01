Child battling rare disease gets ultimate Eagles experience at NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A good Samaritan called an audible and gave an 8-year-old battling a rare chronic disease the opportunity of a lifetime.

Declan LeBaron has spent the last two years in and out of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Thanks to a kind stranger, he got the ultimate fan experience - finding himself front and center for the Eagle's NFC Championship win!

Christie Ileto has his story.