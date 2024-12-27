Holiday return rate is expected to be 17% higher than usual: Experts

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- At the King of Prussia Town Center, Eli Koss is excited to shop for post-holiday deals with his dad, who he calls his personal gift card.

"I'm going in to look for some stuff to go skiing. Christmas was great this year, for everything I wanted. Santa was good," said Eli Koss from Exton.

Others are rushing to return unwanted items.

The Better Business Bureau recommends checking the retailers' policy for exchanges and returns.

This year, retail sales were up almost 4 percent, online shopping was up 7 percent, and in-store sales were up 3 percent over last year.

"People are still spending and they are looking for those flash sales, and they are going to buy now for upcoming holidays," said Sheri Lambert, an associate professor of marketing at the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

The National Retail Federation says this year's holiday return rate is expected to be 17% higher than usual. January typically sees the most returns.

"People have returned things because it's not the right item and there was a big influx of consumer spending online again this year," said Lambert.

"I was lucky, I liked everything that everyone got me. Santa was good this year," said Chris Yakscoe from Collegeville. "It all worked out."

"We've been hopping around. We went to KOP Mall. We've been to a couple of makeup places, we've been all over the place," said Gary Obert from West Chester.

"I am getting myself a Christmas gift. I got some Tom Ford cologne for myself," said Dejah Williams from Newark, Del.

It's important to remember stores aren't legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds unless there is something wrong with the product.