As cold weather arrives, there's help for those struggling to pay heating bills

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lower temperatures mean higher utility bills for many households as people try to stay warm.

Help is available for those having a hard time paying the bills.

"(I've) been volunteering here for 19 years," said Adrienne Hughes who volunteers for the nonprofit We Never Say Never, Inc. The organization's headquarters is one of over a dozen Neighborhood Energy Centers in Philadelphia.

"We help anyone in the city of Philadelphia to apply for the different grants that are available," said Hughes.

The 6abc Data Team found that in the past year, 28.5% of adults in our area were not able to pay an energy bill in full. Many of them could be eligible for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The program uses federal funds. In Pennsylvania, it's administered by the Department of Human Services.

"LIHEAP is available to homeowners and renters," said Brandon Cwalina who is the spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

LIHEP provides cash grants ranging from $200-$1,000. The program also provides crisis grants for people whose power is in danger of being shut off.

"It is distributed directly to a household's utility company or home heating fuel provider," said Cwalina.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, last year, LIHEAP helped more than 417,000 people, giving away more than $176 million.

In New Jersey, the need is also great.

"Many of the local providers also have assistance programs," said Caryelle Lasher, the director of the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services.

Camden County officials say the best way to find heat assistance there is to call 2-1-1

"They'll look through all the federal, state and local programs and go through the eligibility requirements," said Lasher.

The programs often have income requirements.

LIHEAP has a new partnership that also makes it easier to apply for several heat assistance programs at once.

"They can opt-in to allow us to share that information with their utility company," said Cwalina.

Hughes also advises anyone who's experienced a reduction in income to call their power company and ask about a lower rate.

"They're going to ask you to send proof," she said. "Send them the proof and most likely your bill will change."

She urges anyone who needs help to apply for the funds. LIHEP accepts applications through April 4.

Residents can apply for "LIHEP" at a county assistance office or by calling or going online.

