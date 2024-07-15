Columbus Blvd. lane closures to begin near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia due to I-95 CAP Project

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers who travel near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia should expect to encounter new lane closures along Columbus Boulevard for the next year.

Starting Monday, traffic will be reduced to two lanes on the southbound side between Race and Market streets.

The roadway will also be reduced to one lane between Market and Walnut streets.

PennDOT said crews need to move a sewer line along the center lane of Columbus Blvd. and build foundations for support of the new covered area to cap I-95.

This is part of a $329 million project to build a 12-acre park from Old City to the Delaware River waterfront.

The closures are expected to last into the middle of 2025. The new park is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

